Piper Sandler Trims Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Target Price to $19.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLND. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

NYSE BLND opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $1,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $4,182,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $4,257,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

