The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ENSG opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $64.91 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

