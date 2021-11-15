Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given New C$23.75 Price Target at Clarus Securities

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price lowered by Clarus Securities from C$26.00 to C$23.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

