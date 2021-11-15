eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $354,960.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. Sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
