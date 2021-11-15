eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $354,960.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. Sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

