Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $400,302.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSTK opened at $103.07 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 203.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

