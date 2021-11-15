Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $400,302.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of OSTK opened at $103.07 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 203.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
