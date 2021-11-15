Financial Review: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -155.25% -30.97% All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveVox and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 2 0 2.67 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 85.51%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than All For One Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and All For One Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 293.24 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than All For One Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveVox beats All For One Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

