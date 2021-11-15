Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Sells $481,500.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $161.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

