State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $39,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

