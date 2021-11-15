Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATRX) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Adhera Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adhera Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Adhera Therapeutics Competitors 5189 19063 41204 796 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.77%. Given Adhera Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adhera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -8,016.33% Adhera Therapeutics Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.49 Adhera Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -128.07

Adhera Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Adhera Therapeutics. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics peers beat Adhera Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

