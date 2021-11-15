Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $5,960,250.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IBP opened at $133.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

