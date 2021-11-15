WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WLDBF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WildBrain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.12.

Get WildBrain alerts:

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.