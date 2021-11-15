State Street Corp Increases Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.91% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $40,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.45.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

