Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 685,743 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 685,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $926.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

