State Street Corp Buys 65,555 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.03% of PGT Innovations worth $41,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI opened at $22.15 on Monday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

