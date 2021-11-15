Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.