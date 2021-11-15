Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RSVR opened at $9.45 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

