ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

