-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

CSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

