Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SFT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.72. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 64,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

