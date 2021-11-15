SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW opened at $47.89 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

