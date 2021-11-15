Royal Bank of Canada Increases Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target to $112.00

Loews (NYSE:L) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Loews has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

