Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Mitek Systems worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a P/E ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

