AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $233.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.28.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

