AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of GMS worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.