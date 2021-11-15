Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

