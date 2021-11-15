AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 217,822 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in APi Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in APi Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APG opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

