Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 276.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $156.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.17 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,010 shares of company stock worth $4,012,552 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

