BMO Capital Markets Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $195.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.22.

WING stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $161.64. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.53, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,598,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

