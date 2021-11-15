TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

TMC the metals stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TMC the metals stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 377,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TMC the metals at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

