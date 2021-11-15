2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. 2U has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $29,761,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth about $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.