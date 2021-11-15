SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 101,013 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

