Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,470 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $50.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $898.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

