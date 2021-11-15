Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TFS Financial worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TFS Financial by 401.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TFSL stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.