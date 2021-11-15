Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 888,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000.

NASDAQ:RXRA opened at $9.82 on Monday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

