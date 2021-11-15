Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $8.74 Million Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.