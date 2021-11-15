Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,430 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 142.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,824 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

