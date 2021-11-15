Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Laureate Education worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after buying an additional 5,580,996 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Laureate Education by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 81,026 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.17 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.