Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

FLXN stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

