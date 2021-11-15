Raymond James Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$199.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.20.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $134.27 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $109.46 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.55.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

