Critical Comparison: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) vs. Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 8.27% 8.29% 6.55% Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UniFirst and Smart Share Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.83 billion 2.07 $151.11 million $7.94 25.27 Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UniFirst and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

UniFirst presently has a consensus price target of $248.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. Smart Share Global has a consensus price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 399.38%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than UniFirst.

Summary

UniFirst beats Smart Share Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment. The Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning segment sells specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies as well as maintains wholesale distribution and pill packaging operations. The Corporate segment consists of costs associated with its distribution center, sales and marketing, informatio

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

