Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) recently:

11/10/2021 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

11/8/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from C$65.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/8/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

NYSE:GOOS opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 240,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

