Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Acquires $724,558.10 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.