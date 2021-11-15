Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Acquires $724,558.10 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.
Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $27.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
