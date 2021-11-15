Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$112.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $78.77.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

