Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $536,031.54 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $38,321.43.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $334.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.93. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $124,322,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.