Barclays Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $50.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

