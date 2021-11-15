Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

