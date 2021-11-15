Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.
Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
