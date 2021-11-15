Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $490.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.18, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.58. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

