Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 235,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 111,241 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.