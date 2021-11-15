-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $8.59 on Monday. Canoo has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

