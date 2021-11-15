Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 722,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $3,342,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

TS opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

